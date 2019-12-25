Remo D’ Souza wishes to revive his dance film with Salman Khan

Remo D’ Souza and Salman Khan were supposed to do a dance film together, the film was to star Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead but things could not work out and then they did Race 3 together which did not do well at box office.

After that it was said that things are not too great between Remo and Salman and the actor might not work with him. However, it looks like everything is back to normal as Salman was not only seen promoting his film Dabangg 3 on the sets of Remo’s dance reality show and was seen having a good time too. Now Remo too has expressed his desire to revive his ambitious project with Salman and said that once Salman finishes shooting for Radhe and Kick 2,they might decide about this dance film.

It was reported then that this dance film was to be named ABCD 3 and Prabhudeva was also supposed to be part of this film. However things could not move forward as the team did not get the right script. The film was announced couple of year ago but it did not go on floor.

Meanwhile, Remo also informed that he is willing to take forward Street Dancer franchise forward if things go according to the plan.