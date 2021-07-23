Remembering Mehmood - The comedy king of Indian cinema

The king of comedy of the Hindi film industry, Mehmood Ali, popularly known as Mehmood, was an Indian actor, director, and producer best known for playing comic roles. In his prolific career of four decades, he worked in over 300 Hindi films with many other actors. He was one of the leading actors of the golden age of Indian Cinema, greatly respected and loved by audiences.

Mehmood was destined to be in cinema, with his tremendous acting skills and a natural talent for comedy, dance and performance. He's remembered for his exemplary use of voice artistry, mimicry skills, imagination and jaw dropping execution. Mehmood went on to develop his own style of comedy, which turned him into one of the highest paid actors of the time.

He had several mega hit movies which won him 3 Filmfare awards out of 25 nominations under the best-supporting actor and best comedian category. His movies came with the assurance of fun, drama, thrill, lovely dances and great music.

Mehmood Ali was born in 1932 to Latifunnisa and Mumtaz Ali, a well-known actor-dancer in the 1940s and 50s. With somewhat humble beginnings, he had several odd jobs when young and first acted in Ashok Kumar’s ‘Kismet’ (1943) as a child actor. Late actor Guru Dutt spotted the him and gave him his first break, a meaningful gesture that Mehmood never forgot.

Mehmood was the one who introduced Amitabh Bachchan in the Bollywood film industry. The two were very close and Bachchan considered him as his godfather. The older had great faith in the young actor and foresaw Bachchan’s success.

One of his sons, Lucky Ali (Maqsood Ali) is a celebrated singer and composer of the cinema space.

Some of his memorable works.

1. Pyar Kiye Jaa (1966)