Remembering Guru Dutt: From 'Pyaasa' to 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' - Best films of the iconic actor-director

Guru Dutt was one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema, a man ahead of his time and the creator of ageless masterpieces, who contributed to the golden age of Bollywood.

July 9th, 2021 is the 96th birthday anniversary of Guru Dutt.

He was born as Vasanth Kumar Shivshankar Padukone in Bangalore and was an Indian film director, producer, actor, choreographer, and writer. He has been referred to as the common man’s poet, creating relatable and heartbreaking works that resonates with the viewer. His artistic style of direction had a lyrical or poetic sense that often appeared in his movies.

Two of his works Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool were included in Time magazine’s ‘All Time 100 best movies.’

Though he has made less than 50 films in his entire career, Dutt left a deep impact on the Indian film industry. Here are some of his greatest films, both as an actor and filmmaker:

1. Pyaasa (1957)

Pyaasa is considered to be Guru Dutt's masterpiece, and is often listed among greatest films ever made. Time magazine has called it "the soulfully romantic of the lot."

It is an evidence of Guru Dutt's incredible filmmaking. The songs are used with the intention to add to the storytelling and narrative with a lyrical medium. Some of the evergreen songs of the movie are Ye Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye To Kya, Aaj Sajan Mohe Ang Lagalo and Sar Jo Tera Chakraye.