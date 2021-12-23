'Relationship was long over': Sushmita Sen confirms breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Bollywood is abuzz, actress Sushmita Sen has called off her relationship with model Rohman Shawl after dating him for three years. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita has officially confirmed her breakup.

Several media reports were claiming that Sushmita has broken all ties with Rohman and he has even moved out of her house. But Sushmita's post has confirmed all romours.

Sushmita and Rohman were considered as one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Confirmimg the romours, Sushmita wrote,"We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈"

Loading View on Instagram

Before this, their fans were wondering when the lovebirds would tie the knot with each other. This is not the first time that rumours of Sushmita's break up with Rohman were doing the rounds. However then, the couple were often snapped together making public appearances which eventually would kill the rumours of their break-up.

For those unversed, Rohman and Sushmita started dating in 2018 and were quite active on social media showing love to each other. They were spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in 2018.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:53 PM IST