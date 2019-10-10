Rekha turns 65: Here's a look at some of her iconic films

The timeless beauty of Indian Cinema, Rekha who turned 65 on Thursday started her career as a child artist and has acted in more than 180 films since.

Almost all her movies offered something unique to the audience and also left a deep impact.

Her remarkable work includes movies like 'Umrao Jaan,' 'Kalyug,' 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar,' 'Khubsoorat' and 'Silsila' which have cemented her place as one of the most respectable faces in Bollywood.

As the beauty turns 65, Let's take a look at some of her best films over the years.

