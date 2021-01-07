'Rekha Sharma do you stand by this statement?' Pooja Bhatt slams NCW member Chandramukhi Devi's comments on Badaun gangrape

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday met the family members of the 50-year-old anganwadi worker, who was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a temple priest and two others, and expressed dissatisfaction over the police action in the case.

Member Chandramukhi Devi, who arrived there on Wednesday night after the NCW took note of the incident, met officials and took stock of the action taken in this connection. She also visited the village of the deceased and met her family members.

During her visit, the NCW member told the reporters, "Even if she is under pressure from someone, a woman should keep track of time and should not venture out late. I wonder if the victim had not gone out alone in the evening, or gone with a family member, she could have been saved."

After the video went viral on the internet and Devi was panned by netizens, she withdrew her statement.

Reacting to the same, actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote, "Respected @NCWIndia @sharmarekha Do you stand by this statement by your representative in context to the Badaun rape case. Kindly clarify if you agree with your representative that the victim was at fault for stepping out to visit a temple unaccompanied and at the time she did."