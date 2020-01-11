Rekha is in awe of Janhvi Kapoor, pours her heart out with loads of hugs and kisses

Janhvi made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Sairat, alongside Ishaan Khatter. Her latest stint was in Zoya Akhtar's horror short segment in Ghost Stories that aired on Netflix.

Furthermore, she will be essaying the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl biopic, horror-comedy Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and debutante Lakshya.

"I am excited for the lineup. I have given my everything, because I feel like, somewhere, I know I worked really hard with 'Dhadak' but I know I didn't tick all the boxes for some people. I took that in my stride and really gave it more than I could even imagine giving," Janhvi told PTI.

Besides that she will also feature in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. The film chronicles the story of two warring brothers and features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Janhvi says her headspace is "full of excitement" ahead of the film going on floors.

"It is set in an era, a genre that I have been so fascinated by since the start. I am obsessed with Pakeezah, Umrao Jaan, Mughal-E-Azam. I am a huge admirer of Mughal history. It is really a dream project to be a part of.

"With Karan directing it and all of these actors, it really feels like a dream. The fact that it was announced so long ago, it still hasn't started, in the middle I did start thinking it's just a dream!”