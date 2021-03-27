Rejoice! Priyanka Chopra's next Bollywood film to be out in 2022

Priyanka’s last Bollywood film was the 2019 Shonali Bose directorial "The Sky Is Pink", alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

On work front, the former Miss World is understandably on cloud nine, with "The White Tiger" making an impact in the awards circuit this season. The film, co-starring and executive-produced by Priyanka, is in contention for an Oscar and two BAFTAS.

"It means a lot to me, I am so proud of the whole team. We believed in the story collectively and, importantly, the story needed to be translated into a film that would connect with a wider audience," Priyanka told IANS.

Priyanka lists "content stories, ones that resonate, ones that need to be told, ones that entertain a wide global audience" as her primary intent when it comes to filmmaking.

"You will never be true to content if you make it to win at the awards," she says.

For her, the biggest boost that such nominations bring is that they push India, Indian cinema and Indian artistes towards the right direction when it comes to the conversation of inclusivity and diversity.

"I think the nominations are another step towards what we have all been working so hard for -- equal opportunity and a seat at every table. We deserve it, not because of some quota that needs to be filled but because we prove every day that we can deliver what is needed. This applies to every industry and not just entertainment," she says.

"I'm just proud to be in such august company, with women (from) across the world, working hard, breaking barriers, driving innovation, every day," she signs off.

On work front, Priyanka is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series "Citadel".

Besides "Citadel", PC will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. She is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has a role in "The Matrix 4".