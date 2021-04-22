'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' cinematographer Johny Lal dies; R Madhavan and others offer condolences

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' cinematographer Johny Lal has passed away.

Actor R Madhavan took to Twitter, on Thursday, to share the tragic news with his fans.

He wrote, "The saga of tragedies continues and we lost a wonderful man - The DOP (director of production) of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness, kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM and now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast."