'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' cinematographer Johny Lal dies; R Madhavan and others offer condolences

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' cinematographer Johny Lal has passed away.
Actor R Madhavan took to Twitter, on Thursday, to share the tragic news with his fans.
He wrote, "The saga of tragedies continues and we lost a wonderful man - The DOP (director of production) of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness, kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM and now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast."
Lal has worked on films like 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' and 'Partner'.
Actors Satish Kaushik, Rahul Dev and Tusshar Kapoor were among the others who offered condolences.
Sharing a picture of the late cinematographer, Tusshar wrote: "RIP Johny sir! Thank you for making Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film!"
"Oh God! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal, an ace cinematographer, great, simple human being. Will miss you Johny Maa. Heartfelt condolences to the family and may his pure soul RI... Om Shanti," read Satish Kaushik's tweet.
Rahul Dev tweeted: "Gosh! Absolutely shocked to learn about the demise of Johny Lal Ji! An ace cinematographer, a kind and simple soul, we shot in Chennai in 2019. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family in their time of test ... Om Shanti."
