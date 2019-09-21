Regional goes national

The third is the subject. With a new breed of filmmakers coming in, they are exploring newer ideas and providing something of substance. My films like the ‘Poshter Boy’ franchise, ‘Baaji’ have done good business and I will continue to do good films in Marathi.”

Adds Sunil Lulla, “Regional cinema has witnessed some excellent content this year, contributing to its significant growth pan-India. Also, a lot of our films, like ‘Sardar Gabbar Singh’, were given a huge release platform outside of the regional market/ state.

Encouraged by our success in the regional markets, we have scaled up our pipeline across languages — Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, among others,” says Sunil Lulla, CEO, Eros International. So now it can be seen that there has been a paradigm shift in the business of regional films on an all India market scale and this booming business is likely to help regional filmmakers make films rich in content with commercial and content values. However, makers should avoid making films randomly and without good subjects or content.

Avers Ajit Andhare, CEO at Viacom18 Motion Pictures, “Ex-south, most of the regional movie business is not particularly star-driven. This means the talent cost is fairly rationalised, the movie not front-loaded with high talent cost.

So, profit delivery is high in the regional markets, which will help grow the market in terms of output because studios and producers will have more money to put into future projects. It is an extremely return-driven market and that has helped maintain profitability.”

Here’s looking forward to more films rich in content and commercial values — in the language of one’s choice.