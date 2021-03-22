Refused 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Happy New Year' because I wanted to marry Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals Ankita Lokhande

Silencing the merciless trolls, cuss words for breaking relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has opened up on her relationship with the actor. After dating for around six years, the couple had separated in 2016. Ankita’s presence besides Sushant’s family after his death was lauded by fans. However, recently, the actor was trolled for ending the relationship. The actor has revealed how she dealth with Sushant's death, how their breakup affected her and let go off big banner films as she wanted to get married and settle with Sushant.

Ankita believed to be silent post her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said that I am not blaming anyone. But he made his choice clear. He wanted to go with his career.

She said further that the she was completely lost back then, and is grateful to God that she came out of that phase. For more than two years, she wasn’t in a state of mind to even work and would stay at home lying on her bed, without talking to anyone. After Sushant's death, Ankita was clueless about her life, she had didn’t know what to do, as for her ‘life was finished’. She wasn't depressed but it was immense grief and sadness that she went through. She was also lonely as most people would offer her sympathy on surface but no one cared to understand.

She fell into a relationship with Vicky Jain later when she realised she had to let go of Sushant so that someone else could enter that space. She said, "And I met Vicky and am very happy with him. He has brought that much needed balance in my life.”