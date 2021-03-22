Refused 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Happy New Year' because I wanted to marry Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals Ankita Lokhande

Silencing the merciless trolls, cuss words for breaking relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has opened up on her relationship with the actor. After dating for around six years, the couple had separated in 2016. Ankita’s presence besides Sushant’s family after his death was lauded by fans. However, recently, the actor was trolled for ending the relationship. The actor has revealed how she dealth with Sushant's death, how their breakup affected her and let go off big banner films as she wanted to get married and settle with Sushant.
Ankita believed to be silent post her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said that I am not blaming anyone. But he made his choice clear. He wanted to go with his career.
She said further that the she was completely lost back then, and is grateful to God that she came out of that phase. For more than two years, she wasn’t in a state of mind to even work and would stay at home lying on her bed, without talking to anyone. After Sushant's death, Ankita was clueless about her life, she had didn’t know what to do, as for her ‘life was finished’. She wasn't depressed but it was immense grief and sadness that she went through. She was also lonely as most people would offer her sympathy on surface but no one cared to understand.
She fell into a relationship with Vicky Jain later when she realised she had to let go of Sushant so that someone else could enter that space. She said, "And I met Vicky and am very happy with him. He has brought that much needed balance in my life.”
Revealing about the films she let go off for her relationship with Sushant, she said, she let go of big films like Happy New Year, Ram Leela, Sultan and Bajirao Mastani as she wanted to get married and have a family. Sharing an anecdote, Ankita said, “When I met Shah Rukh Khan sir in Macau with Sushant, he promised to give me the best part. However, at the back of my mind I didn’t want it to work out. For me, I wanted the best for Sushant, I wanted to build my man and quietly supported him for long. Only after my breakup, I realised that I too have my individuality, and I need to work on myself and work for myself."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen on having Ankita in his film Bajirao Mastani but she refused to accept the role as she wanted to get married. Ankita shared that she said no to him saying, ‘mujhe shaadi karni hai (I want to get married).’ Even when Varun Dhawan called her for Badlapur, the actor refused the offer saying she was happy with Pavitra Rishta. As per her, if the show had run for 10 more years, she would have happily done that.
“I have no regrets. To be honest as my priority was something else back then. Also, I did not know how to balance career and personal life. Now I do and I keep telling every one that you should know how to maintain both well separately. Don’t let yourself get lost. I started giving up on everything that was important to me. Now I am working my best towards creating that balance,” she shared.
She concluded by saying that although Sushant is gone, she is still close to his family as she wants to take care of them. The actor shared that she has always maintained her contact with them over all these years, as she likes to keep her people close. “I don’t let go of my relationships,” shared Ankita Lokhande.
