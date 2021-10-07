'Refrain from taking glorious selfies': Pooja Bhatt claps back at journalist accusing her of 'putting NCB informer's life in danger'

Actress Pooja Bhatt, who had expressed solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drugs case, has been accused of putting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) informer's 'life at risk'.

On Thursday, a journalist called out Pooja Bhatt for 'naming' the person in the viral selfie and wrote: "An informer can be with police/ED/CBI/NIA/NCB. & informer could be anyone. Passing information and helping busting of a racket is not crime. U are putting their life in danger by taking their names. Drug peddler might attack informer now. You can also help and be in raid."

Reacting to the tweet, Bhatt tweeted, "I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?"

For the unversed, a picture of Aryan Khan with an unidentified man went viral on the internet hours after the NCB detained him in connection with the drug case.

After that, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had issued a clarification that man in a viral photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son is not an officer or employee of the investigating agency.

"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency said in a statement.

However, on Wednesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned the presence of two persons along with the NCB team during the raid, and alleged that one of them was a BJP member.

A man named 'Gosavi' who is seen escorting Aryan Khan in one of the videos was not an NCB official, and his social media profile states that he is a private detective based in Kuala Lumpur, the NCP leader alleged.

Reacting to the claims, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Wednesday that two persons -- Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi -- were among more than half-a-dozen of its 'independent witnesses' during the October 2 rave party raid on a luxury ship, and hit back at the Nationalist Congress Party for levelling allegations against the agency.

Talking about Gosavi, Pooja earlier today tweeted: "And then we have those, who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film. Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés. Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’."

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:31 PM IST