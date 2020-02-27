Reel to Real: Ranveer Singh shows off amazing batting skills at charity match; watch video

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama '83. Touted to be the biggest sports drama, '83 will see Ranveer in the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor was spotted after a charity cricket match in Juhu, on Thursday. Ranveer ditched his typical OTT outfits for a casual white t-shirt and denim shorts.
The papparazzi's favourite actor fondly known as Baba, happily posed for the camera. On a special request, Ranveer also showed off his amazing batting skills. Watch the video here:
Recently, the makers dropped Deepika's first look from the movie and it garnered a lot of buzz. Deepika Padukone who's essaying the role of Kapil's wife Romi Dev can be seen rocking a pixie cut. Sharing the adorable poster, the 'Chappaak' actress penned down a heartfelt post for her husband and wrote, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her"
Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. '83 essays Kapil Dev's captaincy that lead the Indian cricket team's victory against the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983.
