'Red' alert!: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Shweta Tiwari, and others are slaying in red, see pics

Be it weddings or festivals; red never fails to make an appearance. The timeless colour can jazz up anyone who wears it. But, combining this feisty colour can be tricky. If not done right, one can end up making a fashion faux pas. But somehow, our stars have managed to carry it off with élan! Here are some of the best red looks by our celebs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The glamourous diva makes red look even better. With smoky eyes and chopped hair coupled with a killer attitude, Bebo rocked in red and how!

Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has teamed a red T-shirt with a black denim jacket — an ideal way to make a statement without making too much noise. We approve!

Advertisement

Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan

No one can carry red pullovers better than Kartik Aaryan. Teamed with blue denims and sunglasses, the actor surely has perfected the art of slaying with his fashion choices.

Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari

Dressed in a bright red and gold brocade pantsuit, Shweta looks like a million bucks. It seems like red is her fav colour as the gorgeous actor’s Instagram is full of it!

Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani

Red velvet jackets are a must-have in everyone’s wardrobe, especially during the festive season. Arjun Bijlani works wonders with velvet, just as he does with his TV shows!

Viral Bhayani

Rashami Desai

Teaming up a neutral shade with a red jacket is always a good idea. The lovely Rashami was papped in this look as she was out and about, and we couldn’t help but go ‘oo la la’!

Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:45 AM IST