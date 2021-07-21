'Recreated versions should not just be noise': Kailash Kher opens up on trend of remakes

Singer and music composer Kailash Kher said that while he is all for old songs being recreated, as long as the essence of the original song is not lost in the new version.
Kher, who has been a part of the music industry for nearly two decades, opened up on the trend of recreating old songs. In an exclusive interaction, the singer told the Free Press Journal that recreating old songs is not a bad idea in today's time. He believes the remixes should have clear lyrics and good music.
"I am in favour of any kind of creativity. I support people's feelings and emotions and I respect what they create. However, in my opinion, the recreated versions should not be just noise. When a song is being recreated, more value should be added to it which complements whatever has been originally made. But it is important to know how much to do," he said.
The 48-year-old singer added, "In today's time, things are marketing-driven and it happens that sometimes we take things for granted, and in the name of recreation, we don't do justice to the song with regards to the sound and clarity of singing. Those things need to be taken care of and other than that I don't see any problem in remixes."
For Kher, music is a source of inspiration and also a source of living. He said that wherever he has reached in life today, it is just because of his passion for music. "I can't imagine my life without music. When I entered the music world in 2004, there was no one who knew Kailash Kher and now, it is only because of music that the whole world recognises me and my work. Music has created the entire world as a family for me," he said.
The singer recently lent his voice to a spiritual song dedicated to Jagannath Rath Yatra. The song created by Adi Shankaracharya, is titled 'Jagannath Ashtakam'.
Talking about the new song, Kher said, "It is important that we celebrate our festivals and spread awareness about our traditions. One of the significant festivals is Bhagwan Jagannath Yatra. On this auspicious yatra, it is our duty to give something musical and spiritual to the next generation. This song is our humble naman to Shri Jagannath Bhagwan. The overall experience of singing and composing the song has been amazing."
Dr. Sambit Patra, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party has also collaborated with Kher for the song. It is probably for the first time ever that a politician has worked with an ace musician to reconnect the youth to their spiritual self.
On collaborating with Patra, the Padma Shri singer said, "He is a very good friend and also has a keen interest in music. We used to always end up discussing music and spiritualism. That's how I thought that we should work together on a song like this. He has done a great job."
