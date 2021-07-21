'Recreated versions should not just be noise': Kailash Kher opens up on trend of remakes

Singer and music composer Kailash Kher said that while he is all for old songs being recreated, as long as the essence of the original song is not lost in the new version.

Kher, who has been a part of the music industry for nearly two decades, opened up on the trend of recreating old songs. In an exclusive interaction, the singer told the Free Press Journal that recreating old songs is not a bad idea in today's time. He believes the remixes should have clear lyrics and good music.

"I am in favour of any kind of creativity. I support people's feelings and emotions and I respect what they create. However, in my opinion, the recreated versions should not be just noise. When a song is being recreated, more value should be added to it which complements whatever has been originally made. But it is important to know how much to do," he said.