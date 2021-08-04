'Received a pillow with hair strands': Sidharth Malhotra recalls his craziest fan experience

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will next be seen in the war drama 'Shershaah' with Kiara Advani, recently recalled his craziest fan experience.

The actor revealed that a female fan had once sent him a pillow which had strands of her hair on it.

In a new video shared by Mashable India, the actor was asked to describe his 'craziest fan'. Responding to the same, Sidharth said, "A couple of years ago, I was gifted a big box from a fan, which had a nice pillow inside. And there was a card which read, 'this is the pillow that I sleep on every night'."

Not only that but the fan hoped that he sleeps on it too.

"And just to prove that there were also strands of hair on it. 'Please use this pillow, it'll be like we're sleeping on the same bed'," Sidharth added.