'Received a pillow with hair strands': Sidharth Malhotra recalls his craziest fan experience

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will next be seen in the war drama 'Shershaah' with Kiara Advani, recently recalled his craziest fan experience.
The actor revealed that a female fan had once sent him a pillow which had strands of her hair on it.
In a new video shared by Mashable India, the actor was asked to describe his 'craziest fan'. Responding to the same, Sidharth said, "A couple of years ago, I was gifted a big box from a fan, which had a nice pillow inside. And there was a card which read, 'this is the pillow that I sleep on every night'."
Not only that but the fan hoped that he sleeps on it too.
"And just to prove that there were also strands of hair on it. 'Please use this pillow, it'll be like we're sleeping on the same bed'," Sidharth added.
There have been many instances in Bollywood where fans have gone to the extreme level of stupidity to meet their celebrities.
Sidharth, who has a huge fan following, has often shared his crazy fan experiences.
In May 2019, Sidharth's die-hard fan did something extreme to meet him. Reportedly, a girl fasted for him and waited outside an agency to meet him.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in 'Shershaah', based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. The actor will share the screen with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani for the first time.
Sidharth will also be seen in 'Thank God' and 'Mission Majnu'.