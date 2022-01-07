Reason why 'Messy Mama', Sameera Reddy doesn't miss camera at all

The mother of two, Sameera Reddy doesn’t miss the camera at all now, instead, she likes spending time with her family and is thoroughly enjoying playing two main real-life roles, i.e., a mother and a wife. In a friendly chat with Free Press Journal, Sameera spoke about her life as a homemaker, motherhood, pregnancy and more...

Sameera Reddy who along with her mother-in-law, Manjiri Varde keeps netizens hooked with their fun saas-bahu jugalbandi on social media, is also a doting mother who wears the badge of a ‘homemaker’ and a ‘full-time mom’ with grace and pride.

From posting her real, unfiltered photos on Instagram, to breaking the stereotypes of the typical saas-bahu relationship with her mother-in-law through their social media video series called, Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu, Sameera is winning hearts for all the right reasons. The actor-homemaker who made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, tied the knot with Akshai Varde in 2014 and has two adorable kids – son, Hans (7) and daughter, Nyra (2), and is now enjoying blissful motherhood.

“I am enjoying motherhood right now”, quips Sameera when asked about her life as a mother. After taking a break from acting and taking up the job of a full-time mother and housewife, over the years, Sameera has learned the art of multitasking from her mother-in-law.

Talking about how she juggles household chores and takes care of kids, she says, “Between me and my mom-in-law we do a lot of work together. I have one person who lives in our house in Goa who does all the cleaning. In Mumbai, we didn’t have any house help. But everything from the baby to cooking everything is done between us two, me and my mom-in-law. Basically, the cleaning, dusting etc. is done by my house help here in Goa.”

Back in April 2021, Sameera and her kids had tested positive for Covid-19. Talking about the experience, Sameera says, “Obviously, it was extremely stressful. And I have to say, in the beginning, the anxiety was really high...it still is, but we all have learned to take the right precautions and cope with it. But it seems to become part of our new normal and we all are doing our best.”

Apart from showcasing her life as a mother, a bahu and a housewife, Sameera is also someone who bats for body positivity on social media by posting her unfiltered pictures.

On the same note, Sameera says, “Body positivity is something we all need to talk about on social media. We as women should embrace our raw and true selves. It is important for all of us to speak about it loudly.”

Ask her nowadays actors also come out in the open and speak about their pregnancy, flaunting their baby bumps and sharing their experiences of motherhood with fans. Talking about the same Sameera says, “The more that we come out in the open, this keeps the anxiety and the anxiousness at bay. Today, people are finding means in order to keep up with everything. Anyway, seeing a lot of struggles within the lockdown and what people are going through mentally, I think it’s high time we need to make things easier and not make the expectations too high. The point is to aspire not to try to become someone else, which is difficult to keep up with...but to aspire to be humane and someone normal, be kind and more sensitive to other people, which I think it’s right now and is very important.”

Not missing being in front of the cameras she asserts, “It is very hard to find time between the kids to talk to anyone. I am finding motherhood a very beautiful period as of now. It’s my golden period. Life is too exciting with these kids right now. I thus have no time to keep missing anything. I have a daughter and son. I’m grateful that I have a lovely mother-in-law. I’m grateful. This is one of the most appreciative and thankful times of my life,” she concludes.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:25 AM IST