Real-life Thanos: Ekta Kapoor's rings and what every gemstone stands for

Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor has been quite popular for being the spiritual endorser in B-town. From naming her shows with ‘K’ to wearing a plethora of rings and bracelets, she’s leaving no stone unturned to sway the world at the fingertips, just like Thanos.
In a recent video, where Ekta was seen taking the safe hands challenge, she was panned by netizens for not removing her ornaments in the process.
Whether you like it or not, she wouldn’t for the sake of her strongest beliefs in astrology. With the same stone in both hands, Ekta houses twice the power to run the world. Here’s what the stones embellished on her rings stand for.
Emerald (Green)
The emerald is typically worn by those in business, and artists and those who deal with scientific instruments. Besides helping with ailments, this stone is recommended for those having weak IQ, trouble in recalling, and stammering.
Red Coral
It is worn to ward off diseases such as particularly tropical fevers, chicken pox, jaundice, fistula, impotency and ailments pertaining to blood. Also ailments like anemia, general debility, weakness, lassitude, body pain, allergies, inflammations, cough and cold, bronchitis, pneumonia. Can this keep it the coronavirus at bay too?
Yellow Sapphire
This stone brings light to life, economic prosperity and comfort to those in the stressful environment of business. It is also good for those who desire to be blessed with children. For those unversed, Ekta had tried for several years to become a mother, but due to complication she found a way via surrogacy, and is now a proud mother to son Ravie.
Diamond
The prettiest of all is the diamond, which brings about financial gains and happiness. It will also help the person wearing it to execute maturity in life and relationships.
The benefits of each stone are compiled by renowned astrologer Sunil Kumar, and are in no way endorsed by The Free Press Journal.
