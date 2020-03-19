Real-life Thanos: Ekta Kapoor's rings and what every gemstone stands for

Emerald (Green)

The emerald is typically worn by those in business, and artists and those who deal with scientific instruments. Besides helping with ailments, this stone is recommended for those having weak IQ, trouble in recalling, and stammering.

Red Coral

It is worn to ward off diseases such as particularly tropical fevers, chicken pox, jaundice, fistula, impotency and ailments pertaining to blood. Also ailments like anemia, general debility, weakness, lassitude, body pain, allergies, inflammations, cough and cold, bronchitis, pneumonia. Can this keep it the coronavirus at bay too?

Yellow Sapphire

This stone brings light to life, economic prosperity and comfort to those in the stressful environment of business. It is also good for those who desire to be blessed with children. For those unversed, Ekta had tried for several years to become a mother, but due to complication she found a way via surrogacy, and is now a proud mother to son Ravie.