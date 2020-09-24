'Real-life Inside Edge': Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘cricketers' wives snorting cocaine’ comment receives slow claps on Twitter

Bollywood actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sherlyn Chopra has launched a fresh attack on A-list druggies of not just B-town but the sports arena as well.
After slamming Deepika Padukone given the Narcotics Control Bureau summon, Chopra in an explosive interview with ABP news said that she has seen star-wives of cricketers snorting cocaine in washroom during one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) parties.
She said that during a Kolkata Knight Riders match in the same city, she was invited to an after-party attended by cricketers and their wives. When she visited the washroom, she was shocked to see the women snorting cocaine.
Chopra asserted that had it been the gent’s washroom the scene would have been the same.
Commenting on Deepika’s name being cropped up in the NCB probe, Chopra released a video stating that the actress should change her slogan "Repeat after me" slogan to "I will not engage in drug abuse".
Earlier, Chopra congratulated to the NCB cleaning out the dirt in Bollywood created by ‘narco-terrorism’.
She wrote on Twitter, “Kudos to Narcotics Control Bureau It’s high time we clean the dirt in Bollywood which is taking a huge toll on the mental & physical health of the youth of the nation. Narco-terrorism will not be tolerated in our country... anymore!!!”
The NCB, which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, summoned actress Deepika Padukone among others for questioning.
Padukone has been summoned on Friday, a senior NCB official said.
Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned earlier to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, he said, adding she was exempted from appearance till Friday.
Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D', NCB sources said, adding that the agency wanted to find out who this person was.
The chats are dated to October 2017, and reportedly show Padukone asking for “maal” from K, after which the latter says she can ask “Amit” because he is “carrying.”
D then clarified that she wants “hash” and not “weed.”
According to reports, the chats accessed by NCB belong to Jaya Saha of KWAN Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager, and colleague of Prakash.