'Real-life Inside Edge': Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘cricketers' wives snorting cocaine’ comment receives slow claps on Twitter

Bollywood actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sherlyn Chopra has launched a fresh attack on A-list druggies of not just B-town but the sports arena as well.

After slamming Deepika Padukone given the Narcotics Control Bureau summon, Chopra in an explosive interview with ABP news said that she has seen star-wives of cricketers snorting cocaine in washroom during one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) parties.

She said that during a Kolkata Knight Riders match in the same city, she was invited to an after-party attended by cricketers and their wives. When she visited the washroom, she was shocked to see the women snorting cocaine.

Chopra asserted that had it been the gent’s washroom the scene would have been the same.

