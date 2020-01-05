Ready to pop: Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump in skimpy black bikini

Bollywood diva and supermodel Lisa Haydon is unapologetically a beach babe apart from being a full time mommy who is ready to pop for her second baby. With her super toned body, Lisa does not shy away from flaunting her curves even with a bump, and it seems like she has set Instagram ablaze, yet again.
Clad in a strapless skimpy black bikini, Lisa took to her Instagram account and shared a sun kissed picture of herself and wrote, “any day now”.
Lisa Haydon, who has starred in films like Aisha, Housefull 3 and Queen, announced her second pregnancy in August last year, with husband Dino Lalvani. They are already parents to two-year-old Zack.
"After this one (child), I feel like I've given my children each other and I don't mind taking a break and you know, doing a bit of work.
"Hopefully, my baby making phase might come to a pause for a few years. And yes, then hopefully you'll see me in the movies," Lisa told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.
On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor– Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was directed by Karan Johar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)