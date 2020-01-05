Ready to pop: Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump in skimpy black bikini

Lisa Haydon, who has starred in films like Aisha, Housefull 3 and Queen, announced her second pregnancy in August last year, with husband Dino Lalvani. They are already parents to two-year-old Zack.

"After this one (child), I feel like I've given my children each other and I don't mind taking a break and you know, doing a bit of work.

"Hopefully, my baby making phase might come to a pause for a few years. And yes, then hopefully you'll see me in the movies," Lisa told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor– Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was directed by Karan Johar.