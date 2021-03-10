'Ready for more burp cloths, diapers': Kareena Kapoor Khan undergoes hair transformation - check out her latest look

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan, underwent a hair transformation on Wednesday and shared beautiful pictures flaunting her balayage look.
The actress posted a selfie of herself on her Instagram story and asked her fans if she should opt for 'Balayage or Blonde'.
Hours later, the 'Good Newwz' actress shared sun-kissed pictures of herself, rocking the new look and wrote: "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers... Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori."
Yianni Tsapatori also took to the photo-sharing app to share behind-the-scenes from their hair session.
For the unversed, celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori is a part of Kareena Kapoor Khan's glam team and plays a vital role to make the diva stand out day after day. The award-winning hairstylist, whose career has spanned over fifteen years, has also worked with actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year. She will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Grump.
The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.
