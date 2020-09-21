Read the full text of Anurag Kashyap's statement on Payal Ghosh's sexual assault allegations

Mumbai: Director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh, on Monday once again denied the allegations against him and said he intends to pursue "remedies in law" to the "fullest extent".
Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a movement as important as the #MeToo one had been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a "mere tool for character assassination".
On Saturday, Ghosh claimed on Twitter that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate with her, an allegation he described as "baseless".
On Monday, the 48-year-old director spoke through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani.
"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest..." Calling Ghosh's allegations fictitious, Khimani added that they seriously undermine the #MeToo movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse.
"My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent," the statement added.
Meanwhile, Ghosh will be filing an FIR against Kashyap at Oshiwara Police Station through her lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute.
Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."
"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.
With inputs from Agencies
