Read the full text of Anurag Kashyap's statement after Mumbai Police grills him for 8 hours

Film-maker Anurag Kashyap was on Thursday questioned by police in a rape case filed against him by actor Payal Ghosh for more than eight hours, an official said.

Kashyap, summoned by the police, reached suburban Versova police station around 10 am along with his two associates. His lawyer too reached the police station after some time.

The film-maker left the police station around 6 pm, the police official said.

Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani released an official statement on Friday morning. Here's what it states:

"In an FIR registered with the Versova Police Station, one Ms. Payal Ghosh has alleged that in August 2013, my client, Mr. Anurag Kashyap, called her to his house and sexually harassed her. My client presented himself for questioning before the investigating authority on 1st October 2020.

Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie.