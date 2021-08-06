'Read it again': Swara Bhasker clarifies tweet about caste discrimination against Vandana Katariya's family

Swara's tweet received severe backlash on Twitter and several users slammed her for "coming out in support of casteists."

"Swara Bhaskar has an objection to our letter to the Olympic Committee. What problem do you have with our sought solidarity against casteism? How does it attack our internal issue? Or is it a proof of your savarna unity? #CrushTheCaste," read the tweet of the foundation.

After being slammed, Swara issued a clarification and wrote: "I think you guys are misunderstanding my tweet completely. I’m simply saying it shouldn’t have come to this. You shouldn’t have in the first place needed to write to an international organisation.. our own govt. should take cognisance and provide support to Vandana. That’s all!"