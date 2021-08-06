'Read it again': Swara Bhasker clarifies tweet about caste discrimination against Vandana Katariya's family

Actress Swara Bhasker received severe backlash after tweeting about a letter to Olympics committee over caste discrimination against the family of Vandana Katariya who was part of India's women's hockey team.
After the official handle of the forum 'Mission Ambedkar' revealed that they have written a letter to the Olympics committee, Bhasker tweeted: "We shouldn’t need the #Olympics committee to tell us to take care of our fellow- citizens and sportspeople! Shameful what has happened to #VandanaKatariya .. we are a diseased society."
Swara's tweet received severe backlash on Twitter and several users slammed her for "coming out in support of casteists."
"Swara Bhaskar has an objection to our letter to the Olympic Committee. What problem do you have with our sought solidarity against casteism? How does it attack our internal issue? Or is it a proof of your savarna unity? #CrushTheCaste," read the tweet of the foundation.
After being slammed, Swara issued a clarification and wrote: "I think you guys are misunderstanding my tweet completely. I’m simply saying it shouldn’t have come to this. You shouldn’t have in the first place needed to write to an international organisation.. our own govt. should take cognisance and provide support to Vandana. That’s all!"
Replying to another user, she added, "Relax buddy! Read my tweet again. Literally have not even used the words “internal matter”.. Pls don’t twist my tweet to suit whatever it is you are trying to accuse me of."
Sharing screenshots of her original tweet, Swara reiterated: "Again…. How and why you are interpreting this as me supporting those who abused #VandanaKatariya I don’t understand! Simply saying our own govt. must act. Pls write as many letters as you like to whoever. Also once again.. Did NOT use the words “internal matter”.
For those unversed, a man was arrested from the Roshnabad area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district for allegedly making a mockery of and passing casteist remarks against Vandana Katariya's family. Katria was part of India's women's hockey team which lost to Argentina in a semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics, police said on Thursday.
Soon after the team went down to Argentina, two men allegedly danced and burst firecrackers outside Vandana's house in the Roshnabad area in a gesture of mockery on Wednesday evening, an official at SIDCUL police station said.
When some members of Vandana's family came out hearing the noise outside their house, the two men also passed casteist remarks against the family, saying the team had lost because it had too many Dalit players in it, he said.
A heated argument also took place between members of the family and the two men involved in the incident, following which a complaint was lodged by Vandana's brother, the official said.
(With inputs from PTI)