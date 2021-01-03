RD Burman's 27th death anniversary: Remembering the most versatile music composer with 10 iconic songs

Music maestro Rahul Dev Burman, fondly known as Pancham da, is argued to be one of the best and most versatile composers that India has ever produced.

Born to a Tollywood music composer, Sachin Dev Burman in Kolkata, RD Burman gave the score for over 300 films sung by singers like Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhonsle and Lata Mangeshkar to name a few. ‘Mere Sapnon ki Rani’, ‘Kora Kaagaz tha’, 'Aa Dekhe Zara', 'Mehbooba', 'Tum Kya Janno', 'Yamma Yamma' are among the other super hit songs that helped him take over the music industry in the 1970s.

On RD Burman's 27th death anniversary, here are 10 melodious songs of evergreen composer you just cannot miss!

Aa Dekhen Zara