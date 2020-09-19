‘Ravi Kishan used weed for the longest time’: Anurag Kashyap slams LS MP’s comment on B-town; mistakes him for minister

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now claimed that Bhojpuri actor and BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan, used weed for the longest time of his life and that the whole world knows about it.
Kashyap in an interview with journalist Faye D’Souza slammed Kishan after he raised the issue of drugs in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session, stating that Bollywood is addicted to it.
The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director said, “Ravi Kishan starts his day with saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bhum Bhole, Jai Shiv Shambhu. For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. Everybody knows it. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”
“I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster,” he added.
Kashyap and Kishan have worked together in the 2017 Indian sports drama 'Mukkabaaz'.
Earlier, this week, Kishan praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
"Huge amount of drugs is being supplied in the country from China and Pakistan. The drug game is being played through the Punjab and Nepal route. The youth of the country are becoming victims to it," Ravi Kishan said.
Terming the issue "very serious", the MP urged the Centre for strict action in the matter.
Speaking about drug-related arrests in the Rajput case, he said that the NCB is doing a great job. Strict action is needed to bust drug network.
The comment received a ‘befitting reply’, by Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who charged that the film industry was being defamed and blast those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them.
In a reference to Kishan's statement, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed." "Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.
Following the outrage on social media, and B-town’s support to Mrs Bachchan, Kishan said he worked his way up in the film industry without anybody's support.
"There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films," Kishan said while speaking to ANI.
"I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry," he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)