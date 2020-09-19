‘Ravi Kishan used weed for the longest time’: Anurag Kashyap slams LS MP’s comment on B-town; mistakes him for minister

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now claimed that Bhojpuri actor and BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan, used weed for the longest time of his life and that the whole world knows about it.

Kashyap in an interview with journalist Faye D’Souza slammed Kishan after he raised the issue of drugs in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session, stating that Bollywood is addicted to it.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director said, “Ravi Kishan starts his day with saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bhum Bhole, Jai Shiv Shambhu. For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. Everybody knows it. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”

“I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster,” he added.

Kashyap and Kishan have worked together in the 2017 Indian sports drama 'Mukkabaaz'.