Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon dies at 86; Juhi Chawla, Neelam Kothari mourn his death

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's father and film director-producer Ravi Tandon passed away. He was 86.

According to media reports, he died due to respiratory failure and he breathed his last at his residence around 3.45 am.

On Instagram, Raveena shared a couple of photos with her father and penned an emotional note. "You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa," she wrote.

Several celebrities took to the comments section to mourn Tandon's demise.

Actress Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻Om Shanti."

Neelam Kothari wrote, "Heartfelt condolences."

Ravi Tandon directed a number of hit movies, the most popular among these are 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Anhonee', 'Nazrana', 'Majboor', 'Khud-daar' and 'Zindagi'.

Several celebrities and family members were spotted as they arrived at Tandon's funeral on Friday afternoon in Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:03 PM IST