Raveena Tandon shares unseen pics with daughter Rasha on 16th birthday

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, turned 16 on Tuesday and the actress took to social media to share a sweet birthday note for her.
Sharing some never seen before throwback pictures of Rasha, the actress wrote in the caption: "When, just when did you grow up so fast... 16, my lil baby. My kind, sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring lil girl, @officialrashathadani Happy 16th baby!"
In another post, Tandon shared inside pictures of Rasha's birthday bash and thanked her BFFs for making it special.
"Truly blessed are those who have lifelong friends... who make moments special... from babies to no... always together. Thankyou," she wrote, tagging Rasha's friends.
The pictures from the intimate birthday bash shows the 16-year-old having a blast with her girlfriends.
Meanwhile, Raveena, on the work front, will soon be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.
The high octane actioner is directed by Prashanth Neel under the banner of Hombale Films.
While Sanjay Dutt is seen playing an antagonist named Adheera in the film, Raveena Tandon is also seen in a crucial role.
Expected to hit the screens this year, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in interesting roles.
