Raveena Tandon shares unseen pics with daughter Rasha on 16th birthday

In another post, Tandon shared inside pictures of Rasha's birthday bash and thanked her BFFs for making it special.

"Truly blessed are those who have lifelong friends... who make moments special... from babies to no... always together. Thankyou," she wrote, tagging Rasha's friends.

The pictures from the intimate birthday bash shows the 16-year-old having a blast with her girlfriends.

Check out the pictures here: