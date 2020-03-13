Raveena Tandon schools American news channel for calling 'namaste' a 'prayer-like gesture'

With international leaders opting for the ancient Indian greeting style ‘Namaste’ amid the coronavirus scare, it is inevitable to the action in one go, especially for the global media.

In addition to Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, Prince Charles was also seen using the gesture to greet at the yearly Prince's Trust Awards, held at the London Palladium on Wednesday. However, the reporting of the same done by a popular news channel didn’t sit well with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

ABC news tweeted the video of Prince Charles and wrote, “Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince's Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern.”

After seeing this, Raveena wrote, "It’s a “Namaste”. Do some homework @ABC"