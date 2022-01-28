Raveena Tandon recalls being replaced in a film by an actor's girlfriend: 'She was insecure'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently refuted rumours about rivalry with actresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Karisma Kapoor and Kajol.

In one of her recent interviews, Raveena talked about her relationship with her contemporaries and said that they have been friends.

She told RJ Siddharth Kanan, "There were was no cut-throat or dirty politics."

The 'Mohra' actress said that she has been friends with Shilpa Shetty from Day 1 and it has been the same with Kajol too.

She also added that even though she doesn't have any sour relations with Karisma, Shilpa and Kajol, there were a few actors who played ‘dirty games’ and were a part of ‘dirty gossip’, and she has stayed away from it all.

Raveena also opened up about the time when she was replaced by an actor's girlfriend because she was insecure. "I was replaced intentionally because this girl did not like me, was insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and forced him to replace me because we were a hit pair. Forced him to replace with other heroines. So I lost out on 1-2 films on that account," she said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena recently made her digital debut in 2021 with Netflix series 'Aranyak’. The show also featured Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 action film 'Patthar Ke Phool'. After appearing with Govinda in the film 'Sandwich', Raveena took a break from films for a while. In 2014, she made her comeback as a judge on CEO's Got Talent.

She will next be seen in 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' as Ramika Sen.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:20 PM IST