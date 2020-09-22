Raveena Tandon on Bollywood drug probe: 'High time for clean up'

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensifies its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actress Raveena Tandon seems impressed with the move.

On Tuesday, Raveena took to Twitter and demanded punishment for the guilty.

"High time for clean up to happen.Very welcome! Will help our young/future generations. Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors. Uproot it from its core. Punish the Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers. The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people," she wrote on Twitter.