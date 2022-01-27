'Raveena Tandon has no air of seniority or stardom': Indraneil Sengupta on working in 'Aranyak'

For actors today, OTT is the new cinema and Indraneil Gupta feels the times are extremely promising for anyone who is talented and is open to change.

Indraneil recently had two major releases 'Aranyak' on Netflix and 'Human on' Disney+ Hostar.

About 'Aranyak' Indraneil says that he feels blessed that his first major OTT show was on Netflix. It was a wonderful experience to share screen space with Raveena Tandon.

About Raveena, he says, "The best thing about her is that she is a lovely human being. She has no air of seniority or stardom and is a very hardworking ok set. Director Vinay Waikul was very clear about what he wanted and would push his actors to give their best for every shot. And the result is there for everyone to see as Aranyak has been landed for the performances of the entire cast."

'Human' is currently the no. 1 show across all the platforms and most importantly Indraneil’s character 'Neil' has been liked by one and all and he is absolutely thrilled about it. "I have got calls and messages from people I haven’t been in touch with for 10-12 days" and that tells me the appreciation is genuine! Again in Human, he was surrounded by some great actors like Shefali Shah, Kriti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, and Asif. These are the ones he shot with, but Human has many other powerful actors who have contributed to the massive success of the show.

"I try to understand my director's vision and try to do my best to fit into that, I listen to my director, add a bit of my own understanding and feed off other actors. So it always helps to observe someone like Shefali and Kirti understand their approach and their process and just react to them". says Indraneil.

In the 'Human' case too, the two directors, Vipul Shah and Moziz Singh were very particular about the performances and went to great lengths to extract the required performances from the actors. Indraneil shot 90% of his scenes with Moziz and he feels Moziz helped him get into the character and gave a mature performance as Neil, which was a very layered character in spite of being devoid of any histrionics.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:22 PM IST