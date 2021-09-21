'Ratti bhar fark nahi padta': Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn't 'give a damn' about getting work in Bollywood

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has worked in films in Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab' and Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz', recently took a sly dig at a Bollywood superstar while talking about his experience in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Diljit revealed that he said yes to Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film 'Detective Sherdil' without reading the script. When told that no one in Bollywood usually gets on board without knowing their part or reading the script of the film, Diljit told Film Campanion, "I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood."

The 'Lover' singer said that he doesn't want to work in Bollywood and has no desire of becoming a Bollywood superstar. He said that he loves making music and no one can tell him if it will work or not.

Dosanjh then spoke about Punjabi artists who make their own music and said that no one can stop him from making music. "Jab tak bhagwaan chahega, music banega. Bollywood me kaam mile na mile, ratti bhar fark nahi padta," he said.

When asked if he has had a bad experience in the Hindi film industry, the Punjabi star replied, "Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi. Bach jao jitna bach sakte ho (If I reveal, it will go too far. Save yourself till the time you can)."

Without mentioning any name Diljit added, "Superstar honge apne ghar pe." However, he stopped abruptly and asked the interviewer to not probe further.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the singer recently launched his album 'Moon Child Era'. The songs from 'Moon Child Era' are - 'Lover', 'Black & White', 'Luna', 'Vibe', 'Champagne', 'Cali', 'Hoops', 'Void' and 'Da Crew'.

The Punjabi star has turned producer with his upcoming 'Honsla Rakh', which features him alongside actors Sonam Bajwa and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will release on October 15 on Dussehra holiday.

