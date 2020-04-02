'Rate your acting skills - minus 100': This 'honest' Ananya Panday virtual interview will leave you in splits

With talk shows and interviews gradually moving to the virtual platform amid coronavirus lockdown, the latest addition to the quarantined series was Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday.
In a spoof video interview shared by comedian Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi, shows an ‘honest’ interaction with the star kid. Saloni is seen asking several questions such as ‘rate your acting skills, how does one get a Karan Johar movie’ to name a few. The seamless editing makes the video a rib tickling watch.
Ananya has taken up several at-home activities to stay occupied amid quarantine at home. From baking to painting, the buzz girl is making waves on social media to keep her fans entertained. She said, "I am being productive by regularly working out and reading books. Regular workouts and books can help you be more creative and productive and help you be energised.”
The Pati Patni Aur Woh star also shared how the pandemic made her stop the shoot for upcoming film Khaali Peeli and hopes that things will get back to normal soon. "We had only one day of shoot left but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon", she added.
On the work front, Ananya Panday has three projects lined up. First one being, Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, next being Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed by another one alongside Vijay Deverakonda which was announced recently.
