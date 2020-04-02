'Rate your acting skills - minus 100': This 'honest' Ananya Panday virtual interview will leave you in splits

With talk shows and interviews gradually moving to the virtual platform amid coronavirus lockdown, the latest addition to the quarantined series was Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday.

In a spoof video interview shared by comedian Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi, shows an ‘honest’ interaction with the star kid. Saloni is seen asking several questions such as ‘rate your acting skills, how does one get a Karan Johar movie’ to name a few. The seamless editing makes the video a rib tickling watch.