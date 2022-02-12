Ratan Jain files lawsuit against makers of Ravi Teja’s Khiladi for copying title of Akshay Kumar-starrer

The Hindi version of Telugu star Ravi Teja's action entertainer 'Khiladi' arrived in cinemas on February 11.

The film, directed by Ramesh Varma, presents Ravi Teja in a completely different avatar.

The film is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Bollywood producer Ratan Jain, who bankrolled the 1992 Hindi film of the same name starring Akshay Kumar, has filed a case at the Delhi High Court for copying the title without seeking permission.

Jain, of Venus Records & Tapes told the entertainment portal, “We have the trademark registration for ‘Khiladi’. The trademark is all over India. Nobody can use just the title ‘Khiladi’ in the entertainment industry."

He also stated that he learned about the movie recently, when the trailer released in Hindi earlier this week. Therefore, the film’s release cannot be halted.

“I want to set a precedent. Pehli baat toh yeh South ke log Hindi film ka title rakhte kyun hai? The reason behind this is that they want somebody to buy their dubbing rights and release the same film in Hindi. This is wrong. Aap Telugu title rakho na apni film ka," he added.

The next hearing is on February 16.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:18 AM IST