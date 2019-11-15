Rasika Dugal likes sensitive scripts

Actress Rasika Dugal has done a good mix of films, digital and TV shows. She says it’s not the medium but other factors such as a sensitive script that make her sign on the dotted line. “I like a sensitive script, interesting and respectful directors and co-actors, producers who understand the creative needs of a project. A happy unit in which everyone collaborates to try and make something compelling,” said Rasika.

Her upcoming digital project “Out of Love” deals with infidelity. “It is a character-driven story and which actor wouldn’t want to sink their teeth into a meaty part like this one! It was an experience for me to inhabit Meera’s world as she struggles to make choices after her seemingly perfect life begins to crumble,” said the “Delhi Crime” actress.

Cheating happens in reality too. “Yes, it is a fairly common occurrence in society and yet not spoken about much,” she said. She doesn’t think she in a position to advise anyone on the matter though she hopes that the “story will resonate with people who have had similar experiences. And also generate conversation around infidelity and help men and women find the support that they need when in a situation like this”. She has more projects lined up — “Mirzapur Season 2”, “Delhi Crime Season 2”, “Lootcase” and “A Suitable Boy”.

