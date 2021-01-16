Rasika Dugal Birthday Special: Top 10 performances by the talented actress

Rasika Dugal has tasted success in movies, web originals and soap operas. Rasika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with a small role in Anwar. The star married Bollywood actor Mukul Chadda back in 2010. She has kept herself away from the controversies and has always raised the bar with back to back impressive performances.
Rasika has appeared has appeared in various critically acclaimed films. Her last release 'Lootcase' made her even more popular with the mainstream audiences.
Here are the top 10 on screen performances by her-
Hamid- This award winning film plays with major themes with a pure heart. Without favoring any political stance, the movie beautifully depicts the hardships of Kashmiris. Rasika as Ishrat is one character to watch out for. She won best actor award at RIFF for this flick.
Manto- Based on the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto, this one can make one question the ideals by which the world actually works. Rasika Dugal as Safia gets into the spirit of the character and plays it with utmost perfection. This one is a must watch.
The School Bag- This short film portrays the adorable relationship between a mother and her son amazingly. Rasika shines as the mother who would do anything to fulfill the innocent wish of her son. Head to youtube if you haven't watched this one yet.
Chutney- This award winning short film had a stellar cast. Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussein and Rasika Dugal shine in this popular short film. With more than 132 million views on YouTube, this one is something different from what we usually see on screen.
Delhi Crime- This Emmy Award Winning Netflix original portrays the horrific gangrape incident which took in Delhi in 2002. This one is an eye opener and Rasika as IPS Trainee Neeti Singh is amazing to say the least.
Humorously Yours- This light hearted husband wife drama filled with comical situations is a rib tickler by all means. Rasika plays Mrs. Kavya Goyal in this TVF Original.
A Suitable Boy- This Internationally acclaimed BBC Miniseries is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. The series has an incredible cast and Rasika Dugal's honest performance as Savita Kapoor adds flair to her character.
Powder- This under rated TV show premiered on Sony TV. Produced by YRF Television, this is a classic which perfectly portrays the world the crime and the lives of people entangled in it.
Out of Love- This drama thriller if filled with moments which will make you emotional and will keep you on the edge of your seats as well. Rasika Dugal as Meera Kapoor is terrific. The show is available on Disney+Hotstar.
Mirzapur 1 & 2- One of the most popular web series, this one had the cast which completely stole the show. Rasika played 'Beena' with optimum ease and the character's transformation from a young wife looking for love to a vicious woman hungry for revenge is incredibly handled by Rasika.
