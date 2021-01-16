Rasika Dugal Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts about 'Beena Tripathi' from 'Mirzapur'

Rasika Dugal is a veteran in Bollywood. She made her silver screen debut way back in 2007. She had a brief role in 'Anwar' with which she began her journey in Bollywood.

She appeared in films like 'Tahaan', 'Hijack', and 'Agyaat' which did not do very well at the box office. The actress also stepped into Malayalam Cinema with the film 'Kammatti Paadam'.

Rasika's big break came through 'Hamid' which released in 2018. She won best actor award at RIFF for her incredible portrayal of Ishrat. The actress featured in 'The Permanent Roommates' and 'Humorously yours' by TVF which made her popular among the younger audiences.

The actress appeared in a number of soap operas like Upanishad Ganga, Powder, Kismat and many more. She also appeared as a host on 'Devlok with Devdutt Pattnaik'.

But what made Rasika a fan favorite was her stint in Mirzapur 1 & 2. Rasika played Beena Tripathi which won the hearts of audiences all across the country.

The actress also appeared several other web originals. Her last film 'Lootcase' which released on Disney+Hotstar was very well recieved by audiences and critics.

The talented actress has been around for a while and her work suggests that she is here to stay for a long time.