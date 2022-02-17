Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans on marriage plans amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'Pushpa', recently opened up about her marriage plans.

Amid dating rumours with actor Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika has shared that for her, it is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings.

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly visit the same gym in Mumbai and in Hyderabad. They reportedly rang in the New Year’s together in Goa. They were also spotted together after a dinner date in Mumbai in December 2021.

In an interview with India Today, Rashmika said that for her 'love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure'. The actress believes that 'love works only when it's both ways, not just one'.

Talking about the institution of marriage, she said that she doesn't know what to think about it, because she is too young for it right now.

Rashmika said that she has not given it a thought, adding that she believes in being with someone who will make her comfortable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen in two Bollywood films. She is working alongside Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu' and with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'.

On the other hand, Vijay is working on his film 'Liger', a multilingual film, opposite Ananya Panday. It also stars boxing legend Mike Tyson.

