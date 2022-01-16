e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna has the sweetest birthday wish for 'Mission Majnu' co-star Sidharth Malhotra

Rashmika took to her social media to wish Sidharth on his birthday on Sunday
FPJ Web Desk
After enthralling the audience pan-India with her recent film 'Pushpa', actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mission Majnu’, which also features none other than Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika took to her social media to wish Sidharth on his birthday on Sunday.

Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, "@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together. Happy happy birthday to you."

Take a look at her post here:

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie will mark Rashmika's big ticket debut in Bollywood.

Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika is also a part of ‘Goodbye’, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
