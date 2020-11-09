Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on track for upcoming sports drama; check photo

After spending a holiday in the Maldives, Taapsee Pannu got back to work with full power. The actress completed her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba on October 30. Just after two days of finishing Haseen Dilruba, she started shooting for her another film, Rashmi Rocket.
Now, taking to Instagram, the "Thappad" actor today shared her photo from the track. Yesterday, in her Instagram stories, the actor had also shared few workout videos wherein she can be seen doing some intense leg exercise.
In the Instagram photo, the actor can be seen standing on a track in a sporty look. While sharing the same, she wrote “Let’s do this! #RashmiRocket.”
Taapsee is currently in Dubai to shoot for the film. She shared a picture of herself in Dubai and wrote, "From the ‘pacific blue’ towards the Persian Gulf. Jumping from being Haseen to being a rocket. Getting all set before I am ‘On my mark’ #Holiday #Dubai #RashmiRocket #PacificBlue (sic)."
Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" will star Taapsee in the title role of a gifted athlete.
The "Thappad" actor had shared her first look as a rugged athlete, dressed in salwar kameez, August last year.
The movie, which was previously set to commence production early this year, got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.
The film narrates the story of a young girl, blessed with a gift of speed, and her village fondly calls her as "Rocket".
(With inputs from PTI)