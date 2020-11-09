Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on track for upcoming sports drama; check photo

After spending a holiday in the Maldives, Taapsee Pannu got back to work with full power. The actress completed her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba on October 30. Just after two days of finishing Haseen Dilruba, she started shooting for her another film, Rashmi Rocket.

Now, taking to Instagram, the "Thappad" actor today shared her photo from the track. Yesterday, in her Instagram stories, the actor had also shared few workout videos wherein she can be seen doing some intense leg exercise.

In the Instagram photo, the actor can be seen standing on a track in a sporty look. While sharing the same, she wrote “Let’s do this! #RashmiRocket.”