''Rashmi Rocket' helped me figure out what kind of cinema I want to make': Filmmaker Akarsh Khurana

Filmmaker Akarsh Khurana, who recently helmed the Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Rashmi Rocket’ has now breathed new life in a play called ‘The Interview’, originally helmed by him in 2010, now turned into a teleplay for Zee Theatre titled as ‘The Job’.

Over the years, Akarsh, son of veteran actor Akash Khurana, has donned several hats in the entertainment industry. Some of his notable works include ‘TVF Tripling’ (as a writer), ‘Mismatched’ (as a director), ‘Karwaan’ (as a screenplay writer and director).

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Akarsh spills the beans on directing a teleplay, filmmaking as of today, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you come on board for ‘The Job’?

'The Job' is based on a play called 'The Interview' written by Siddharth Kumar, which was produced by my company and directed by me way back in 2010. It went on to be performed on stage for over seven years and did more than 120 shows across 26 cities. So technically, it was one of our most popular plays and then we decided to make it into a teleplay and here we are.

How was your experience directing a teleplay?

The teleplay itself is a very interesting and hybrid format. It's not a play and it's not a film. It's kind of a mix of both. You direct a play while using cinematic techniques and it was definitely very challenging but also an exciting experiment. We bridged the gap between both formats and managed to tell an engaging story. This was different from just recording a narrative because it had to be enhanced and shot in such a way that it involved and drew the audience in. As a creative team, it was something that we jumped at and the result was very rewarding.

Do you recall your first job?

Yes of course I do! I actually started interning during summer with a corporate company when I was in college and that worked out quite well. I started working even before I finished my post-graduation. I remained in the corporate space for over three years, before I gave it up because I wanted to do something more creative.

You have donned multiple hats over the years – which one’s your favourite?

My least favourite one is that of an actor as I don't really enjoy acting very much. I do it at times, at the behest of friends under duress. I enjoy writing very much, I haven't been able to do too much writing because of the time it kind of takes to come into being. I am also happy directing irrespective of whether it's for stage or for a series or for a film. I just really love working with actors and so I would say that direction is my favourite.

How come you’ve directed only three feature films in a span of fifteen years?

I started off as a writer, became an assistant director and then went back to writing. You don't join the industry and immediately become a director. It takes time to prove your worth. It was about six years ago that I directed a television film for Anurag Basu called 'Real FM' and then went on to direct four series, and three feature films, which is a decent amount of work. I have been busy for the last six years ever since I became an independent director. So, I don't think you can jump into the deep end right away. I always wanted to be a writer and then worked my way to a position where I was considered qualified enough to direct something on my own.

How would you describe the filmmaking scene as of today?

I have been an assistant director on a film where the processes were not yet digital. And now we are shooting in a digital format and technically, that has made things so much easier. In terms of technology, it is now easier to shoot, edit, and colour correct films. Back when I started, the processes were more time consuming and complicated because you needed to take so many steps before reaching the level of perfection you wanted. Making cinema is certainly more convenient now and constant technological revolutions are helping make the process smoother and quicker and more efficient. I think filmmaking is getting a little less complex in terms of technique.

Do writers make better directors?

I think what really matters is just what kind of a director you want to become. Direction is a whole new ball game regardless of your knowledge and your script sense as a writer. There are so many variables that you cannot control and sometimes, it's difficult for people to transition from writing to actually going out there and giving their words a physical vision. Direction is a difficult job and how well one does is a very subjective journey. There is no hard and fast rule.

After the success of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, do you feel any kind of pressure going forward?

No, I don't let any pressure get to me. I am really happy and glad that 'Rashmi Rocket' has done well and that a lot of people have seen it and loved it. I am very happy with this level of acceptance as the film was in a slightly different genre from my earlier work. But I don't feel any pressure going forward. Instead, I feel relieved that it did well and it has made me a little bit more confident about telling stories in my own voice, fighting a little bit harder and longer to stick to my convictions. I think 'Rashmi Rocket' helped me figure out what kind of cinema I really want to make.

When are we going to see you direct your next feature film?

There are a couple of scripts that are floating around that I want to make but a lot depends on variables, in terms of timelines and availability of actors.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:03 AM IST