Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra reacts to his romantic video with girlfriend Shamita Shetty

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants and lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty celebrated their first Valentine's Day together in Alibaug.

They also gave their fans a glimpse of the celebration on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raqesh posted a video of himself with Shamita and wrote, "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale. Shamita Shetty, happy Valentine's Day."

On the other hand, Shamita posted a boomerang video with her boyfriend and captioned her post, "Well.... In time... my Valentine Raqesh Bapat ... You are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine's Day to my Insta family."

Moments after Raqesh shared the post, his ex-wife, actress Ridhi Dogra commented, "Be blessed you both."

'Bigg Boss OTT' is where Shamita met Raqesh and they have been dating ever since. From day one, Shamita thought of Raqesh as her true connection. The actress had said that she loves to spend time with him. Also, during her fights with other housemates, Raqesh would always support her.

Raqesh had also entered 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wildcard contestant but had to quit the show due to health complications.

The couple is often spotted together leaving restaurants after dinner dates.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:09 PM IST