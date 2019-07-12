Rapper Badshah creates a world record with his new single 'Paagal'

Mumbai: Indian rap star Badshah has broken a world record with with his new number, "Paagal", dethroning the popular South Korean band BTS, by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours.

Within minutes of its release, the song an all-out rhythmic pop banger became a viral sensation.

"I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours," Badshah said.