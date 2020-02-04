Rapper Badshah meets with a car accident on NH1

Singer and Rapper Badshah was reportedly involved in a car accident at National Highway 1. The singer who's basking in the success of his recently released 'Garmi' song was in Ludhiana, shooting for an upcoming video with Ammy Virk.
If reports are to be believed, the car accident happened between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh, when a canter truck filled with chemical collied with an army vehicle. The rapper's car was damaged in the mishap, Badshah however, escaped without getting hurt. The reports suggest that the airbags in Badshah's vehicle deployed on time and fortunately, the singer suffered no injuries.
A fan page shared the picture of the singer's car and gave more details about the car crash.
The 34-year-old singer hasn't shared any details about the car accident. However, Badshah on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a story. Sharing a screengrab of his chartbuster 'Paagal' topping the list, the singer wrote, "Back on no. 1."
Earlier this month, veteran actor Shabana Azmi got severely injured in a car crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district. After being admitted to the hospital for almost 12 days, a Azmi was discharged on Saturday.
