'Rapes aren’t increasing because of my roles, but your mentality': Swara Bhasker hits back at troll

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who had recently participated in protests against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, recently got accused of promoting violence against women through her web series 'Rasbhari'.

A user had taken to twitter to share pictures from 'Rasbhari' and tweeted in Hindi: "The whole nation is ashamed. This is Swara Bhasker. In cinemas and shows like Rasbhari will serve sex and then preach about violence against women and increasing rapes.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor hit back at the troll saying, "Rapes are increasing not because of my roles, but by thinking such as yours."

"This is a wrong and deplorable way of thinking. Sex between consenting adults is the most natural thing. That is how you were born. Rape is an abuse of power, and is forced, non-consensual sex. Understand the difference," she wrote in one of her tweets.