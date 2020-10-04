'Rapes aren’t increasing because of my roles, but your mentality': Swara Bhasker hits back at troll

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who had recently participated in protests against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, recently got accused of promoting violence against women through her web series 'Rasbhari'.
A user had taken to twitter to share pictures from 'Rasbhari' and tweeted in Hindi: "The whole nation is ashamed. This is Swara Bhasker. In cinemas and shows like Rasbhari will serve sex and then preach about violence against women and increasing rapes.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor hit back at the troll saying, "Rapes are increasing not because of my roles, but by thinking such as yours."
"This is a wrong and deplorable way of thinking. Sex between consenting adults is the most natural thing. That is how you were born. Rape is an abuse of power, and is forced, non-consensual sex. Understand the difference," she wrote in one of her tweets.
In another tweet, Bhasker added, "Rapes are increasing not because of my roles, but by thinking such as yours. Apply your brain sometimes, Mr Bansal."
This isn't the first time Swara Bhasker's comedy-drama series 'Rasbhari' has been called out.
Earlier, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi had said that he was saddened by 'Rasbhari's 'irresponsible content'.
Expressing disappointment over a particular scene from Swara Bhasker's series, he had tweeted, "Saddened by Web series #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators & audience need 2 seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let’s spare children in the desperate need 4 entertainment."
On Saturday, Swara had joined a protest in Delhi at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the Hathras gang-rape and murder victim.
"People from different groups are here, this shows how enraged people are against what happened in Hathras, Balrampur, Azamgargh...there is a rape epidemic which has spread in the country, especially the kind of news we are getting from Uttar Pradesh," Bhaskar said while addressing the protesters.
"It is time we start fighting against the rape epidemic...and today we are standing against it here and we have to win," she added.
Bhaskar had joined the civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits who had gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday to demand justice for the victim.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)