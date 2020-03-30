Rap sensation Badshah donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19

New Delhi: Indian singer and rapper Badshah on Sunday announced that he has pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES fund for the country's battle against COVID-19.

The 'DJ Waley Babu' singer took to Instagram to make the announcement and also asked people to contribute their best for the cause.

"I pledge to donate 25 lakh rupees to the PM-CARES fund. A small contribution towards strengthening our country's fight against the ongoing crisis. Together we will win. Jai hind!" read his post.