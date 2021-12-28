Ranvir Shorey's son Haroon tests positive for COVID-19, actor reveals they are in quarantine

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said that his son Haroon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Ranvir revealed that his son tested positive when both of them were returning from Goa to Mumbai.

He added that both of them are asymptomatic and have quarantined themselves.

"My son Haroon and I were on holiday in Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations," he wrote.

"The wave is real," the actor added.

Ranvir and Konkona Sen Sharma tied the knot in September 2010, and the actress gave birth to Haroon in March, 2011.

After announcing their separation in 2015, the couple finally got divorced in August last year. They agreed upon joint custody of Haroon.

Reportedly, it was a mutual decision between the estranged couple to file for a legal separation.

On the work front, Konkona and Ranvir last worked together in 'A Death in the Gunj'. The 2016 drama which was helmed by Konkona featured Ranvir, Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Om Puri. The couple has also worked in films like ‘Traffic Signal’ and ‘Mixed Doubles’.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:15 PM IST