Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' to 'Sonchiriya', best films of the actor

Actor and former VJ Ranvir Shorey was born on August 18, 1972, in Jalandar, Punjab. He is the elder son of former Bollywood producer KD Shorey.

Ranvir made his acting debut opposite Manisha Koirala in the film 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' in 2002.

Over the years, Shorey has made a place for himself in the industry and has been a part of several critically acclaimed films.

He is known for his impeccable acting skills and getting into the skin of the character that he portrays.

As the actor celebrates his 49th birthday, let's take a look on some of his best performances.

Khosla ka Ghosla (2006)

The story revolving around a landlord was smartly portrayed in the film. Shorey played the role of a young son Bunty Ghosla. His character was loved by the audience. It was a successful film and it won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Bheja Fry (2007)

It is another film in which Ranvir portrays his humorous side. He was appreciated for his weird mannerism and looks in the film. Ranvir impressed everyone with his acting skill in this critically-acclaimed film.

Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006)

Pyaar Ke Side Effects is a romantic comedy film. Ranvir played the role of 'Nanoo' a friend with unrealistic desires. He irritates to the core but entertains with every developing scene. It was a modest box office success leaving a noticeable mark for Ranvir.

Sonchiriya (2019)

It is a multi-starrer action film. The film focuses on the issue of caste, creed, color and people in the society. Shorey plays one of the rebels in the movie. He did a fabulous job with his character portrayal of Vakeel Singh. It received the critics Award for Best Film by Filmfare.

Kadakh (2020)

Ranvir's web series Kadakh released in 2020. It is a dark comedy with applauded performance of the actor in the lead. He brilliantly portrayed the role of a guilty man. Once again he proved the prowess of his acting and justified the role.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:04 PM IST