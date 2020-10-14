Ranveer's '83' to release around Christmas, Akshay's 'Sooryavanshi' pushed to 2021

New Delhi: With the opening up of film theatres in the country, actor Ranveer Singh starrer '83', which chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup, has secured a release date near Christmas this year.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the release date of the film and also shared that Akshay Kumar's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' is likely to release in the first quarter of 2021.

'Sooryavanshi' was earlier scheduled to release around Diwali this year.

"PAST... #Sooryavanshi: #Diwali 2020 #83TheFilm: #Christmas 2020 CURRENT STATUS... #Sooryavanshi: #AkshayKumar, #RohitShetty and #Reliance have to fix a new date... Will be any time between Jan to March 2021. #83TheFilm: Currently, it's slated for #Christmas 2020," tweeted Adarsh.